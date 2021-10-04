Jason Donovan is "used to" the scrutiny surrounding his relationship with Kylie Minogue.

The pair were in a relationship during the late 1980s after meeting on the Australian soap 'Neighbours' and dueting on the hit single 'Especially for You' and Jason admits that the duo have become a "brand" despite splitting more than three decades ago.

Asked if he found it weird that people still obsess over their relationship, Jason said: "Well, I've become used to it. That's sort of a brand."

Jason has been married to Angela Malloch since 2008 but believes that their relationship is "solid" enough to cope with the fascination regarding himself and Kylie.

He told The Guardian newspaper: "I think, initially, she would get a little frustrated with stuff, but she would get a little frustrated with stuff, but she's such a strong woman and our relationship is so solid that it transcends that moment that, with respect, mostly journalists are obsessed with."

Jason continued: "And fans, I agree, are part of that nostalgia. It's something I'm not obsessed with, but I understand it is what people want to hear about."

The 53-year-old star also recalled how he hoped to adopt an edgier image earlier in his career in the style of the late INXS frontman Michael Hutchence - who Kylie had left him for.

Recalling his role in the stage musical 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat', Jason said: "I looked at myself at the Palladium in a coat of many colours and a loincloth, going: 'What am I doing?'

"In hindsight, what I thought at the time wasn't cool was so f***ing cool. But it takes a generation."

Jason, who suffered from drug problems during the 1990s, said: "I looked at someone like Michael and said: 'I wish I was you.' In hindsight, that all doesn't matter, but the kid in me had to crash the car to be able to realise what I want and what I don't want."