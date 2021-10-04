Snoop Dogg has promised to be "on point" during the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The 49-year-old rapper will be among a star-studded list of performers at the sporting showpiece in February, and Snoop has promised his fans that they won't be disappointed by the Halftime Show.

Asked about his preparations for the event, Snoop said: "I gotta wait for their orders and instructions, so we'll be on point ... whenever we get the information."

The Halftime Show will also feature the likes of Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, but Snoop has yet to have an in-depth conversation about the set list.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "We just talked about creative input and what we want it to look like and feel like, and then we'll get to the music because we've got a lot of music to choose from, so we just want to make sure we got the creative side - the look of it, the feel of it and then we get to the music."

Jay-Z's Roc Nation has a partnership with the NFL, and he is already looking forward to the Halftime Show.

The rap legend recently said: "On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, California, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take centre field for a performance of a lifetime.

"They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem, and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making."