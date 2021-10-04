Daniel Craig admits playing James Bond has been a "slog" at times.

The 53-year-old actor has walked away from the iconic character after starring in 'No Time To Die', and although Daniel feels "lucky" to have been afforded the opportunity, he also admits that it's been a challenge.

Daniel - who first starred as James Bond in 2006's 'Casino Royale' - shared: "I am very proud of what we have done.

"I am so lucky to have had this opportunity the last 16 years. What happens in the future, it just feels like it is going to take 15 years to unpack all of this, to figure out what what just happened.

"Sometimes it was a slog, it has gone like that [snaps his fingers]."

Daniel also admits that it's impossible to truly explain his Bond experience and the impact it's had on him.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I have changed immeasurably since I began this in my professional life, and in my personal life.

"I try to self-examine a little bit. It's given me a confidence that I didn't have when I started off, this confidence to sort of try and make the best of what you have and make the best movies you can. That is all I have ever tried to do [with] these films."

Daniel stars in the latest Bond movie alongside the likes of Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ana de Armas, Ralph Fiennes and Lashana Lynch - and Daniel feels fortunate to have worked with so many talented people on the franchise.

He explained: "We have a beautiful, beautiful bunch of people, actors and some of the best crew in the world. That is all I ever, ever wanted out of this."