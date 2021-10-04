Justin Bieber is determined to learn from his "little mistakes".

The 27-year-old pop star performed his first concert in three years at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on New Year's Eve 2020, and Justin has admitted in his Amazon Studios' Prime Video documentary, 'Justin Bieber: Our World', to making lots of small errors during his comeback gig.

In a clip from the upcoming series - which has been shared with People - Justin explained: "There's a lot of moments that I messed up. But I think being okay with your little mistakes ... I mean, nothing's going to be perfect.

"So next time, you just take those mistakes and you do it better. That's life. You want to get better at something, you gotta be willing to make mistakes.

"I heard this saying like, 'You miss all the shots you don't take.' So you take the shot. If you miss, you miss, but at least you tried."

Justin has also confessed to feeling anxious ahead of his comeback gig, despite being one of the best-selling artists in the world.

However, the 'Sorry' hitmaker actually considers his pre-show nerves to be a good thing.

He said: "I definitely felt the nerves leading up to it. I think sometimes nerves are coming from a good place, because you care."

Justin performed the gig amid various COVID-19 restrictions, which created an extra complication for the chart-topping star.

He explained: "All of the checks and balances that went along with putting together this show, from the COVID tests, to some people actually getting COVID during the process and having to wait in quarantine for 15 days or however long it took for it to pass.

"There was just hurdles, and it's already hard enough to put on a show at this level. But to do it during a pandemic with all of the other … [it's] the whole kit and caboodle."