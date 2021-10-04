Guy Pearce thinks fatherhood has made him more emotional.

The 53-year-old actor has a five-year-old son called Monte with actress Carice van Houten, and Guy admits that parenthood has changed his entire outlook.

He shared: "After Monte was born, someone said to me, ‘You realise you’re now living with your heart on the outside?’ And it really is true, isn’t it?

"When I started acting, I knew if I needed to cry that it could come out easily. Then after 15 years of therapy, I became a far calmer and more satisfied human being, but trying to cry in a scene became impossible. Since having my boy though, I cry at the drop of a hat again..."

Guy was a shy and anxious child - but he's always found acting to be an escape.

Speaking about his own childhood experience, he told The Independent: "I played saxophone and piano, and I could see people from my school were in bands locally, whereas nobody went and became an actor other than in amateur theatre."

Meanwhile, Guy recently claimed that the evolution of technology is "fascinating and disturbing at the same time".

The Hollywood star - who plays an ex-policeman trying to track down a kidnapped daughter of a man who makes AI machines in 'Zone 414' - confessed to having mixed feelings about technological developments and how they're applied in real-life situations.

He said: "The whole evolution of technology and where we're heading and this rapid desire for very smart people out there who invent technology to create versions of ourselves is really kind of fascinating and disturbing at the same time.

"And the idea that will those robots, will those androids, become more human or more human than us, or will they become human at all? You know, that's fascinating as well."