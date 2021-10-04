Rami Malek thinks the British royals appreciate "a dose of normality".

The 40-year-old actor recently met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the world premiere of 'No Time To Die' in London, and Rami has now revealed how he approached talking to the royals.

He explained: "For me, I just try to treat them like I would anybody else.

"I'm sure a dose of normality is probably something that is quite refreshing to them."

The Hollywood star previously met the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the BAFTAs, and Rami always tries to ask them about themselves and their family whenever their paths cross.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I remember we were at the BAFTAS, and I met them and they have a lot of questions to ask you. But it is nice to just say, 'How are you doing? How are you dealing with all of this? I know you just had kids, one kid, specifically,' so just try to be normal because they live a very unusual life, I imagine."

Rami happened to be sat behind the royals at the premiere, which was also attended by Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

He said: "I got to gauge their reaction from their body language. Definitely not going to put words in their mouths, but yeah they seemed pretty taken aback by the film."

Rami plays Lyutsifer Safin in the new Bond movie, and he's admitted to relishing his villainous role.

He reflected: "This role, I mean, it is very special to me because I am such a Bond fan.

"And I am such a fan of [Daniel Craig]. I think the guy is such a versatile actor and so to be able to be a part of allowing even more people to recognise that and celebrate it is such a gift. I wanted this to be a really special send-off to him, and I think we accomplished that."