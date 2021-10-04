Little Mix have launched a new podcast to celebrate a decade of the band's success.

The chart-topping girl group - which includes Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - were formed on 'The X Factor' in 2011, and they're now marking the 10-year anniversary by launching 'The Power Of Little Mix'.

The band - who have teamed up with Global’s PopBuzz to create the podcast - said: "It's been so fun to relive our Little Mix journey with PopBuzz on this podcast, so much has happened in the last decade! We hope everyone enjoys listening to it as much as we did recording it."

The podcast is set to launch on October 11 and will celebrate the band's journey from 'The X Factor' auditions to the top of the charts.

The new series has been put together with the help of Sam Prance, PopBuzz’s content editor and a Little Mix superfan, and will also see the girls discuss their recent evolution, after Jesy Nelson decided to quit the group in December.

Looking forward to the podcast series, Sam said: "It’s ten years since Little Mix burst onto the scene, breaking 'The X Factor girl' band curse and I am proud to say that I have been a Mixer from day one.

"Each episode will delve into a different era of Little Mix’s career and take you behind the scenes of how they’ve written so many of their iconic anthems.

"Here at PopBuzz we are all about the fans, so each episode will also feature a Little Mix hotline in which fans reveal their favourite Little Mix moments and open up about what the band means to them."