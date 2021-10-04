Natalie Morales has joined 'The Talk'.

The 49-year-old journalist has joined the long-running chat show as its new co-host after recently exiting 'Today' and 'Dateline'.

Natalie - who is set to star on the show alongside Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O'Connell and Akbar Gbajabiamila - said: "It’s an extraordinary opportunity to be joining this team at 'The Talk'.

"I love the new energy and direction and couldn’t be more excited to join Sheryl, Amanda, Jerry and Akbar. I’m looking forward to many good times while talking about the days' topics, and I can’t wait to get going."

Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews, the show's executive producers, are also excited about Natalie's arrival.

They said in a statement: "We have been fans of her and her work for years. Her varied skillset and versatility are a great addition to our talented panel.

"Natalie’s intelligence, passion and enthusiasm always shine through in all her work, and we are fortunate to have her on the team. In addition to her role as an exceptional broadcaster, we believe her perspective as a wife and mother will provide a special connection with our audience."

Natalie recently quit 'Today' and 'Dateline', but she previously admitted to relishing her on-air experiences over the years.

The journalist - who is due to make her 'Talk' debut on October 11 - said: "This first half of my life has been one full of adventure, challenges, travel, way too many early wake-up calls, and, yes, opportunities to witness history unfold and to tell inspiring and impactful stories that will always be in my mind’s highlight reel.

"It's very hard to say goodbye … and we all know in this business it's never goodbye but see you later."