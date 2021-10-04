Christina Aguilera feels her career has come "full circle" after she recently performed at Disney World.

The 40-year-old singer is a former Mouseketeer and she's likened performing at the 50th anniversary celebration of Disney World to "coming home".

Christina - who has Max, 13, and Summer, seven - told People: "It's incredible. Just because when I come here, I get this full circle feeling of where my career began.

"I mean, my first Disney experience was in Tokyo Disneyland when my dad was in the military and we lived there for three years. So it's always been embedded in my childhood roots, but then I ended up working for Disney from the Mickey Mouse Club when I was my son's age."

The chart-topping star has relished the experience of taking her kids to Disney World.

Christina still has fond memories of Disney and the influence it's had on her career.

She explained: "Now with my kids here, I brought my daughter to her first time at Disney World. She's been to Disneyland, but having her come back to where mommy used to work, it's just a beautiful thing to pass down to your own children."

Meanwhile, Christina previously admitted that she's always felt guilty about taking time away from her career.

The singer revealed that finding fame during her childhood was a "weird" experience.

She shared: "When I’m not working, there’s a heavy amount of guilt that I feel. It’s been embedded in me since I was little - you’re shamed if you don’t want to keep up.

"As a child (star), you’re all pitted against one another, and other children are all about that grind too. It’s a weird space to grow up in."