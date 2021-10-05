Kylie Minogue is reportedly planning to move back to Australia.

The 53-year-old pop star has lived in the UK for the last 30 years, but after spending time Down Under amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kylie has decided to return home permanently.

A source close to the singer - who is the best-selling Australian artist of all time - explained: "This is something she has been thinking about for a while.

"This year, when she was in Australia for an extended period due to travel restrictions, it gave her time to think about where she wants to be based.

"Like many artists she spends much of her life on the road or travelling so she doesn’t anticipate that this is a major change for her as she’s never in one place for a long time anyway.

"COVID has given her a lot of time to think about the future and she wants to see more of her family in the times when she isn’t travelling, and so she will use Australia as her base."

Kylie has already changed the service address for her four main businesses to a location in a Melbourne suburb.

And the move is said to be an indication of her long-term plans.

The insider told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "She’s changed her company details to reflect that she is moving."

Kylie rose to fame on the Australian soap 'Neighbours' in the 1980s, when she played the part of Charlene Robinson.

But the pop star previously joked that because she's lived in the UK for so long, some people have forgotten that she's actually from Down Under.

The 'Can't Get You Out of My Head' hitmaker said: "I have a British passport and an Australian passport. I think some people forget I’m Australian."