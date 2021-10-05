Coldplay are set for a week-long residency on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'.

The British rock group - which is fronted by Chris Martin - are poised to appear on the CBS show between October 18 and October 21, ahead of their upcoming 'Music Of The Spheres' album.

The band's much-anticipated new record features the likes of Selena Gomez, BTS, We Are King and Jacob Collier, and is slated for release later this month.

Selena, 29, has already teased a snippet of their new song, 'Let Somebody Go', on Twitter.

The 15-second audio clip has been listened to more than one million times by fans, and a source recently claimed that the collaboration represents a "dream come true".

An insider explained: "Chris has always been a huge fan of Selena and it’s a dream come true that she’s finally singing on a Coldplay record.

"He wrote a beautiful ballad for her which they recorded together in April.

"They already have plans for a ­special live performance around the launch of the band’s album.

"She is massively ­popular with young people so the group hopes that collaborations like this will help keep the next generation fans of the group."

Coldplay and BTS are currently riding high in the charts with their hit, 'My Universe'.

And Chris - who is joined in the band by Guy Berryman, Will Champion and Jonny Buckland - previously revealed that he loved working with the Korean boy band.

He explained: "I saw it in my head for so many months, and now here we are.

"It’s been very difficult to get to Korea. We’ve been very lucky with people allowing us to come in just to record."