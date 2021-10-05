Britney Spears has thanked the #FreeBritney movement for helping to "free" her.

The 'Womanizer' singer recently saw her father, Jamie Spears, suspended from his role as co-conservator of her estate and is making a bid to have the conservatorship removed entirely after 13 years, and she's paid tribute to her vocal supporters for their ongoing campaigning to give her back control of her life.

She tweeted: "#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!

"I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it. I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true !!!!!(sic)"

The 39-year-old star previously admitted she's excited to move forward in her life after her father's removal from his position, but she's aware she still needs to "heal".

She wrote on Instagram: "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do!! Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it’s ok to slow down and breathe !!!!! Only through self love I can pray … love … and support others in return !!!!"

Last week, a judge in Los Angeles ruled that Jamie remaining in charge of his daughter's estate was "untenable" and he was ordered to turn over the documents relating to the conservatorship to John Zabel, a certified public accountant who has been appointed as a temporary conservator of the pop star's estate. Jodi Montgomery, who manages Britney's day-to-day wellbeing and medical decisions, will remain in her role for the time being.

The verdict is a significant victory for Britney, who has been under the conservatorship for the past 13 years and who had previously called for her father and those involved in controlling her affairs to put in jail.

In an emotional court plea earlier this year, she said: "They have me going to therapy three times a week and to a psychiatrist.

"I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life. In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home, I’m not willing to go to Westlake ... They set me up by sending me to the most exposed places. I need your help. My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management … they should be in jail."