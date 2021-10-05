George Clooney is "really looking forward" to teaming up with Brad Pitt again.

The two stars are set to appear together in a new thriller, which they will also produce, and the 'Tender Bar' filmmaker knows he'll have a "really good time" working with the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor - who he previous collaborated with on 'Burn After Reading' and the 'Oceans' movies - on the project.

He told 'People (the TV show!)': "He's a friend of mine and we have a really good time together. I'm really looking forward to it."

However, the 60-year-old actor joked Brad was only cast because he was "cheap".

He quipped: "Brad was obviously the cheapest of the actors available."

Meanwhile, George has most recently teamed up with Ben Affleck on 'The Tender Bar' and he admitted directing his pal in the film wasn't a difficult job.

He said: "He's such a good actor, first and foremost, and obviously he's a wonderful director.

"We're friends and we trust each other so it was really easy. There wasn't any pushing or pulling. Just show up and get the job done."

Brad, 57, previously admitted he and George have a lot of the "same tastes and interests" after beating him to produce 'The Big Short'.

He said: "In all fairness, he outbid me on 'Argo'. It can get competitive. We do naturally have a lot of the same tastes and interests."

George and Brad's thriller - which will be written and directed by 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' director Jon Watts - was the subject of a bidding war last month but Apple Original Films eventually snapped up the project ahead of the likes of Sony, Lionsgate, Netflix, Amazon, Annapurna, Universal, MGM, and Warner Bros.

The movie will see the two actors star together as lone wolf fixers assigned to the same job, and the pair are also producing the project under their own labels, George's Smokehouse Pictures and Brad's Plan B Entertainment.