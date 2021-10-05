George Clooney has quipped that he regrets his kids being bilingual.

The Hollywood star's four-year-old twins Ella and Alexander - whom he has with his lawyer wife Amal Clooney - can speak fluent Italian, and the 'Tender Bar' director has confessed that there is a "flaw in our logic" as the couple's language skills aren't at the same level as their brood.

Speaking to E! News' 'Daily Pop', he laughed: "They speak fluent Italian, but Amal and I do not.

"That's a flaw in our logic, right there."

Meanwhile, one positive to come out of the COVID-19 lockdowns was the 60-year-old actor-and-director's son and daughter not interrupting him on set.

He said: "Usually, the kids show up and ruin a take."

Earlier this week, Amal, 43, joked that she thinks her other half is a "great" teacher to their kids - but only of pranks.

George is known for his love of gags and has been passing his sense of humour on to the youngsters over the last year or so and is hoping his tips will pay off for the kids as they get older.

And Amal praised him as a "great" teacher to the kids, but when asked what he's been teaching them, she quipped: "He's mainly teaching pranks for the time being. But we'll see if it develops."

George added: "Well, I think those can really pay off over time."

The high-profile couple insisted having to spend more time at home because of the coronavirus pandemic has been "fine" for their family, largely because the twins are so young.

The 'Money Monster' star said: "It was fine. You just feel so bad for the world and all of that, you know? But our kids are four and they were two and a half when it started so you know, they weren't missing out on much out in the world.

"So, you know, I didn't have to teach them trigonometry at home."

Although work is now getting busier for the pair, they can still "manage" the demands of their family.

Amal said: "It's probably like many families where both parents work. I'm lucky because I have a very supportive partner. And we do move around a lot, but we manage it, and I feel very lucky."