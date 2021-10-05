David Letterman has paid tribute to his veteran announcer, Alan Kalter, following his death.

The 74-year-old talk show legend admitted it is a "sad day" after the legendary hype man passed away on Monday (04.10.21) aged 78 but he'll always treasure the "great memories" he has of working with the voice-over artist for over two decades.

David - who ended his 33-year run on late-night television in 2015 - said in a statement: "When our announcer of 15 years Bill Wendell retired, producer Robert Morton came to my office with an audio tape containing auditions for several announcers.

"Alan’s was the first and only voice we listened to. We knew he would be our choice.

“Whatever else, we always had the best announcer in television. Wonderful voice and eagerness to play a goofy character of himself. Did I mention he could sing? Yes he could. He enthusiastically did it all.

"A very sad day, but many great memories.”

Alan's wife, Peggy Kalter, confirmed her husband had passed away in Stamford Hospital in Connecticut, but didn't share his cause of death.

Alan previously spoke of how David was a "perfectionist" who wanted the best from his staff.

Speaking ahead of the star's final episode of 'Late Night' aired in 2015, he said: “He’s a perfectionist. He keeps the people that are doing the job they were hired to do. He’s very complimentary when you do a good job.”

The voice actor "purposefully" stayed behind the camera for decades to retain his anonymity, but that changed when he started working with David in September 1995.

He previously recalled: “I stayed away from the camera purposefully for 25 years because I didn’t want to be recognised.

"My very first day on the set, I was dressed to kill, and Dave had an Olympic diver on the show and he said, ‘Alan, do you swim?’ Without any time to think about it, he said, ‘Come on down,’ and I came from the side of the stage and he took me by the wrist outside to 53rd, and I marched up a ladder and dove off into a Nike pool...

“I’m doing the back-float looking up at the camera on the roof. And I said to myself, ‘So this is what it’s like to announce for David Letterman.’ ”

In lieu of flowers, the 'Money Maze' announcer's widow has requested donations be made to Temple Beth El in Stamford, Connecticut.