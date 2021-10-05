Charlie Sheen no longer has to pay Denise Richards child support.

The 'Anger Management' actor hailed a court ruling on Monday (04.10.21) "extremely fair" after it was agreed he no longer has to give money to his ex-wife for their daughters Sami, 17, and Lola, 16, because his lawyer, Gregory Pedrick, told Judge Alexander Giza both girls had been living with him since April.

Charlie told Us Weekly magazine: "I think what transpired today is extremely fair. It speaks to not just today, but it speaks historically to that same fairness.”

The 59-year-old star had filed a request to change the child support arrangement in December 2019 but Denise, 50, didn't file any opposition paperwork.

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star wasn't at the hearing, and insiders slammed her ex-husband for arranging the court meeting at a time he knew she couldn't attend.

The source said: "[Denise is] working out of state, which Charlie was well aware of..

"Denise was never served this court date. Charlie did this on purpose [so she wasn’t able to be there].

“He filed two years ago and he kept pushing the court date. Denise kept asking when the date was and he blew her off. He pushed it off because he didn’t want records of the child support he was paying Brooke [Mueller] to impact the case after he agreed to pay them both the same amount of child support.”

Although Sam is living full time with Charlie, the insider insisted Lola is only staying with him at the moment because of her mother's working commitments.

In court, the former 'Two and a Half Men' star's lawyer claimed he was overpaying monthly in child support and had set up a $1.2 million trust for his daughters since filing his original petition.

The judge ruled child support for Denise should be at "zero" and would be reflected retroactively to 1 April this year, which was when her ex-husband took on full-time care of the girls.

Charlie's attorney claimed Denise owes his client money because he had overpaid for so long, but the actor has chosen not to recoup the funds.

However, the insider blasted the claim.

The source said: "[Charlie] hasn’t paid Denise in at least four years. No child support. He owes her. Also Lola lives with Denise. When she is filming she is with her dad and sister. “

Meanwhile, a second hearing on Monday was due to address the 'Major League' star's request to reduce the child support he pays Brooke Mueller for their 12-year-old twins Bob and Max but the judge ruled it needed to be rescheduled because the actor's ex-wife wasn't in attendance.

Brooke's new attorney claimed her client hadn't been served with a petition and she had "no idea" about the motion as she was only brought onto the case a few days ago.

The new hearing will take place in December.