Princess Beatrice named her daughter Sienna in tribute to her mother.

The 33-year-old royal - who is the eldest child of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York - and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their baby girl into the world on 18 September, and a family friend has now explained the significance of the tot's moniker after it was made public on Friday (01.10.21).

A close family friend told Britain's HELLO! magazine: “They were looking for an Italian name which started with an S for Sarah, to honour the duchess.

“And also reflected the golden rust colour of both the duchess’s hair colour and Beatrice’s, which the new baby shares.”

Sienna has been given the middle name Elizabeth in honour of Beatrice's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

The princess shared the news of the name on Twitter last week in a post which also praised her five-year-old stepson Wolfie – whom Edoardo has with Dara Huang – for being “the best big brother” to little Sienna.

She wrote: “We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.

“We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna.”

And Edoardo also revealed his daughter’s name in his own social media post on Friday.

He said: "Our life together has just begun, and I can't wait to see all the amazing things that await us.

"Feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie. These are the days I never want to forget. This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying … that with every child you grow a whole new heart.”

The couple have yet to share a photo of the baby, choosing to accompany their name announcement with a photo of Sienna's footprints.