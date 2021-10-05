Olly Murs is in "no rush" to get married.

The 'Heart Skips a Beat' hitmaker has been dating bodybuilder Amelia Tank for two years and he's thankful lockdown gave them the opportunity to build a solid relationship, but they want to take things slowly and see having a dog, Missy, together, as the ideal next stage in their romance.

He said: "I’m very fortunate to have met Amelia at the time in my life that I did. I was ready to settle down, and just going into lockdown meant my work was put on hold and I was able to spend quality time with her, building the foundations of our relationship.

"She’s brilliant and I’d love to have a future with her.

"Marriage and kids you’ll have to wait and see, as we’re in no rush and are very happy as we are right now.

"Being a pet parent has definitely been a good next step! We wouldn’t change ‘Missy’ for the world – she’s the best."

The 37-year-old singer admitted the coronavirus pandemic has made him appreciate being at home more, whether that's to entertain friends or just to have a date night with Amelia.

He said: "Amelia is a good cook, so she makes lots of great food at home. I’m not so good, but I’m getting better! Definitely being at home during lockdown has made me appreciate home cooked food, as I’ve been non-stop for 10 years and often don’t get to appreciate that...

"It feels like staying in has become a lot more normal over the last few years with covid, but we genuinely enjoy entertaining at home – inviting our closest mates over for some drinks, food and maybe some games or a TV night.

"We both love our movies & our box sets – and there’s endless choice now on all the streaming sites. For Christmas we got a ‘Best 100 Films’ poster to scratch off, so we’re trying to work our way through that. One of the best ones on there that I hadn’t seen was ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ – such a great film.

"For savoury snacks we’ve always got the Peperami chicken bites in the fridge as they are my favourite, and we’d always put some crisps, dips and maybe some nuts out to snack on before dinner."

