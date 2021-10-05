Mark Zuckerberg has hailed the "progress" made by scientists at Biohub.

The Facebook boss and his wife Priscilla Chan has invested $600 million into the medical science research centre - which launched in 2016 - and despite a "busy day" which saw his firm's social media apps, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram go down for more than six hours in a major global outage, the multi-billionaire tech entrepreneur still had the time to heap praise on the efforts made by the non-profit organisation and its bid to help scientists "cure, prevent, or manage all diseases by the end of this century."

In a statement on his page on Facebook, Zuckerberg said: "It's been a busy day, but I want to congratulate the scientists at the Biohub on all the progress you've made since we started five years ago. From mapping cellular functions to developing new technology to visualize protein interactions to building diagnostic tools for Covid and beyond, there are a lot of breakthroughs to be proud of as we work towards helping scientists be able to cure, prevent, or manage all diseases by the end of this century."

Zuckerberg had earlier apologised for the "disruption" after the company's social media networks went down on Monday (04.10.21).

Billions of people across the planet found themselves without the social media networks they rely upon to keep in touch with friends and family, and Zuckerberg has apologised to those who were impacted.

He said: "Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are coming back online now. Sorry for the disruption today - I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about."

The Facebook chief was thought to have lost $6 billion of his personal fortune as Facebook's shares plummeted during the outage.