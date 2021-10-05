Netflix has teamed up with Howard University to fund a $5.2 million scholarship in honour of Chadwick Boseman.

The late actor - who died in August 2020 at the age of 43 after losing his battle with colon cancer - graduated from the college in 2000 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in directing, and became a global star after landing the title role in 2018's 'Black Panther'.

Howard University president Wayne A.I Frederick said: "It is with immense pleasure and deep gratitude that we announce the creation of an endowed scholarship in honour of alumnus, Chadwick Boseman, whose life and contributions to the arts continues to inspire."

Along with Howard University, the scholarship was set up by Chadwick's widow Simone Ledward-Boseman.

Speaking at a press conference, Frederick added: "This scholarship embodies Chadwick’s love for Howard, his passion for storytelling, and his willingness to support future generations of Howard students.

"I am thankful for the continuous support and partnership of Chadwick’s wife, Mrs. Simone Ledward-Boseman, and to Netflix for this important gift."

Netflix has revealed the scholarship will be awarded to one exceptional freshman every year on the basis that they are driven and that their passion for the arts aligns with that of Chadwick's.

Simone said: "Many exemplary artists are not afforded the opportunity to pursue higher learning, we hope to support as many students as possible by removing the financial barrier to education.

"This endowment represents Chad’s devotion to the craft, his compassion for others, and his desire to support future storytellers.

"My deepest thanks to Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber and our family at Netflix for their generous investment into the education of all present and future Boseman Scholars, and to President Wayne Frederick, Dean Phylicia Rashad and Mr. David Bennett for their partnership and continued commitment to Chad’s legacy at Howard.

"I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and amazed at the love and dedication shown by so many continuing to honour my husband’s work. I know he’d be proud."