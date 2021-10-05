A free copy of ‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’ will be included with the purchase of GeForce desktop computers and laptops.

Tech company Nvidia has announced that buyers of the GeForce RTX 3060 all the way up to the GeForce RTX 3090 will be issued with a digital edition of the popular action-adventure video game.

However, buyers of the range will have to act quickly, as the deal is only available “for a limited time”.

Set to launch on October 26, the title is made up of 16 chapters.

The game's Senior Audio Director Steve Szczepkowski said recently: “If I was to show you just one spreadsheet for one chapter, where there’s probably like 80 cues, and you’re just like, y’know, we have 16 chapters so it gives you some idea of the scope and keeping track of all this, and time and minutes."

There will also be some licensed music featured.

Szczepkowski added: “We’ve got some Joan Jett, some Kiss, some Iron Maiden: there’s a really good span of some new wave, some rock (I don’t want to spoil too much). I feel like we’ve covered a really nice gamut of musical tastes”.