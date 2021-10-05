Kristen Bell has insisted being a parent is "just weird".

The 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' star - who has daughters Lincoln, eight, and Delta, six, husband Dax Shephard - has compared motherhood to "sports" and joked she usually feels like she's "losing" the game in question.

Speaking on her own show 'Momsplaining - available weekly on Ellen DeGeneres' streaming platform Bubble - she said: "Parenting is a lot like sports—you're either winning or losing every minute of the day.

"Mostly losing, but that's what makes the winning so sweet, and fleeting. Being a parent is just weird, you know? And it helps to know you're not alone. I suggest talking to someone—even if no one is there."

Kristen admitted she lets her youngest daughter "get away with everything", and compared Delta to 1930s child star Shirley Temple.

She added: "We have one [child] that is pretty funny—she feels like the perfect hybrid between Chris Farley and Shirley Temple, and so she gets away with everything."

And the 'Frozen' star insisted her husband Dax has no luck either when he's trying to discipline their daughter.

She recalled one time in particular when Delta had refused to put a toy away despite her mother's demands, and dad Dax stepped in and unsuccessfully attempted to defuse the situation with their child.

Kristen said: "Then he looks at her, and he goes, 'Don't make a fool out of me.' And she looks at him — she goes, 'Daddy, I won't make a fool out of you. I'm gonna make you a star."

Meanwhile, the star's guests for the upcoming episode of 'Momsplaining' are co-hosts of 'The Dumb Dads Podcast' Evan Kyle Berger and Kevin Laferriere.

The stay-at-home dads went viral on TikTok earlier this year with a video titled 'Dad Press Conference', and the skit quickly gained over two million views on the social media site.