The 'Sex and the City' revival will premiere on HBO Max this December.

In a new video announcement, including footage from the set, leading star Sarah Jessica Parker - who plays New York writer Carrie Bradshaw on the hit show and two spin-off movies - revealed the month fans can expect to start watching 'And Just Like That...'.

She says in the clip: "It's Sarah Jessica, hello from New York City, Fifth Avenue, shooting, as we speak, the next chapter of 'Sex the City', or as we like to call it, 'And Just Like That...', with some beloved friends.

"But, in the meantime ... 'And Just Like That...' will premiere in December on HBO Max."

Returning cast members also include Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes), Kristin Davis (Charlotte York Goldenblatt), and Chris Noth (Mr. Big), while the late Willie Garson (Stanford Blatch) filmed scenes before his passing.

The plotline for the continuation of the franchise is: "The series follows Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

The 56-year-old actress recently returned to work on the series following the devastating loss of her co-star Willie – who played her character's best friend – after he died following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

On September 27, Sarah Jessica was seen back on the set of 'And Just Like That...' at a shop in Manhattan with her new co-star Sarita Choudhury (Seema Patel).

Three days earlier, the 'Failure to Launch' star said she was finding Willie's passing "unbearable".

After she admitted she wasn’t ready to post a full tribute to the 'White Collar' star immediately after his death, Sarah Jessica took to her Instagram to post her first lengthy comment on her friend’s passing.

Alongside a series of pictures of Willie, she wrote: “It's been unbearable. Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship.

“A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late-night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie's apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ. (sic)”

Sarah Jessica went on to say she will “miss everything about” Willie, and said she hasn’t stopped thinking about him since she heard about his death.