Britney Spears has asked her fans where they think she should get married.

The 39-year-old pop star recently got engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari, 27, and she's now turned to her millions of Instagram followers for advice.

In a video on the social media site, she said: "We have a predicament, a really big problem right now.

"I have no idea where I want to get married. We don't know if we want to get married in Italy or Greece, Australia or New York City."

Personal trainer Sam then suggested that she asks her fans, to which she replied: "Maybe I should ask the fans where we should get married, I think that is a very good idea."

It comes shortly after the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker shared a heartfelt message of gratitude to her legions of fans around the world when it was announced that her father Jamie Spears had been suspended from her conservatorship.

The 'Womanizer' singer is making a bid to have the conservatorship removed entirely after 13 years, and she's paid tribute to her vocal supporters for their ongoing campaigning to give her back control of her life.

In an Instagram post, the she wrote: "I have no words. Because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship, my life is now in that direction! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it . "

Last week, a judge in Los Angeles ruled that Jamie remaining in charge of his daughter's estate was "untenable" and he was ordered to turn over the documents relating to the conservatorship to John Zabel, a certified public accountant who has been appointed as a temporary conservator of the pop star's estate. Jodi Montgomery, who manages Britney's day-to-day wellbeing and medical decisions, will remain in her role for the time being.

The verdict is a significant victory for Britney, who has been under the conservatorship for the past 13 years and who had previously called for her father and those involved in controlling her affairs to put in jail.