Stacey Solomon has given birth.

The 'Loose Women' star confirmed that she and TV presenter fiance Joe Swash have welcomed their first daughter into the world.

The new arrival is little sister to Stacey and former 'EastEnders' actor Joe's two-year-old son Rex.

Stacey and Joe also co-parent Stacey's sons Leighton, nine, and Zacheray, 13, as well as Joe's son Harry who is 14.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday (10.5.21), Stacey confirmed the news when she wrote: "So to my family on here.

Yesterday (4.10.21) I got the best birthday present I could have wished for."

﻿Stacey previously suggested she'd "miss being pregnant".

Speaking recently she admitted that while she is excited to meet her little girl, she will miss being with child.

The TV personality penned a post on her Instagram Story, including a picture of her cuddling her youngest boy and wrote: “Night night.

"I can’t sleep tonight.

“Thinking too much.

"Also the 6pm nap with this one probably didn’t help.

“Hope you’re OK tonight. (sic)"

The note also included the Dr. Seuss quote: “Don’t cry because it is over smile because it happened.”

Stacey added: “Saw this quote today and it made me think about my pregnancy ending soon and how excited I am to do everything all over again.

“I’ll miss being pregnant so much but I am so so grateful and happy that I got to be. (sic)"

In August, Stacey admitted she was "so grateful" after being reassured her unborn baby was "comfy and safe".

The 'X Factor' alumni had an ultrasound for reassurance after many of her fans commented that her pregnancy bump was "small" at the time.

And she and husband-to-be Joe were relieved to be told that doesn't mean there's a problem.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "Good morning.

"Sorry I’ve been so quiet we’ve spent the weekend checking in on princess pickle.

“All is OK.

"And we go to see her this morning to double check everything…

"Feeling so grateful that she’s happy, comfy and safe in there.

"Happy Sunday. (sic)"