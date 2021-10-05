Rochica has become the third contestant to be voted off 'The Great British Bake Off' in Bread Week.

The 27-year-old HR business partner became the third contestant to be voted off this year's series, following in the footsteps of software developer Tom and head of finance Jairzinho who went in week one and two.

Presenter Matt Lucas said just how tough a decision it had been to make, particularly as they are "all becoming friends".

He said: "It's getting harder and harder each week because we're all becoming friends, we're all bonding."

While Rochica was philosophical about her departure, insisting she still has a lot to be proud of.

She said: "I have really enjoyed it and not everyone gets to bake in the Bake Off tent so I'm proud of where I've got to.

"I'm just going to keep baking."

Despite accidentally calling co-host Noel Fielding Neil, Giuseppe still won the Star Baker award after wowing judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with his 'Your Five-a-Day' Milk Bread Display.

Recently, former 'Great British Bake Off' co-hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins said they no longer watch the show because it would make them too "sad".

The presenting pair fronted the baking programme for six years until its switch from BBC One to Channel 4 in 2016, and since the move they haven't been able to tune in.

Speaking in a joint interview with The Times newspaper, Sue said: "I just think it would make me sad to watch it.

"We gave it everything we had and we made a decision that was easy to make, but hard sometimes to reflect upon. You just wish it well."

Mel added: "But also, and I know this sounds disingenuous, but I have only just watched our series.

"I have watched bits and bobs.

"I am very late to the game. But I haven’t watched 'The Wire' yet, either."

Mel and Sue both agree that had they remained on 'Bake Off' they would've planned to leave when Mary Berry - who also quit the show following the move to Channel 4 - exited as a judge.

Sue said: "I think we would have done 10 years, something like that.

"A 10-year anniversary and then Mary would have maybe gone on to pastures new and we would have left with her."

Mel added: "That’s my only regret, that Mary didn’t get her anniversary show."

While Sue believes she and Mel could've remained on the programme for a few more years, she isn't sure they would've topped the 2015 series when Nadiya Hussain triumphed.