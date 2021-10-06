Dame Arlene Phillips looks set to join the 'Dancing on Ice' judging panel.

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre TV column the 78-year-old choreographer, who used to be the head judge on 'Strictly Come Dancing', is in "advanced talks"to replace the outgoing John Barrowman.

The column quotes a TV insider as saying: “The fact that Arlene is a mature woman with decades of experience in the dance world is seen as a huge asset for 'Dancing on Ice'.

"In contrast to what people see as her harsh treatment by Strictly, ITV bosses see her seniority as a brilliant way to create a diverse panel of experts on the show.

“It means the DOI judges are now made of two men and two women spanning an extensive age range.”

It was recently revealed that John would no longer be a judge on 'Dancing on Ice'.

ITV confirmed the 54-year-old actor would not be returning as a member of the panel on the upcoming series of the celebrity ice skating contest.

However, he will be working on the broadcaster's 'All Star Musicals' specials.

A spokesperson said in a statement: "We thank John for two brilliant years on the 'Dancing on Ice' panel and are pleased to be working with him again as host of the forthcoming 'All Star Musicals' specials.

"John is thrilled to be returning to work for ITV as host on the new All Star Musicals."

The former 'Torchwood' and 'Doctor Who' star replaced Jason Gardiner on the winter competition last year, while he was previously a contestant in 2006.

John's exit from 'DoI' came after he revealed he sought therapy after being embroiled in a scandal for exposing himself in front of his co-stars.

The actor admitted to "tomfoolery" during the filming of 'Doctor Who' and 'Torchwood' in May but insisted he was only trying to lighten the mood and entertain colleagues, though he acknowledged his behaviour may have upset people.

And he later admitted the backlash about his antics led him to seek help after his mental health began to slide.

He said: "It was upsetting my mental health.

"My husband Scott suggested I talk to somebody.

"I won't discuss what I've said in therapy sessions – that's a matter of doctor/patient confidentiality – but I don't mind admitting it's helped me a great deal."