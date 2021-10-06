Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden will be back on 'Strictly Come Dancing' this Saturday (9.10.21).

The 36-year-old singer and his 31-year-old dance partner were both diagnosed with COVID-19 and have been forced to isolate seperately since.

However, they will be back this weekend in time for 'Movie Week'.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Tom posted two pictures, which he captioned: "How it started vs how it’s going!"

Before he added: "Isolation is NOT stopping team #MCFLOWDEN on MOVIE WEEK!

"Can’t wait to do this dance on Saturday!

"Giving it everything I’ve got.

"@amy_dowden @bbcstrictly (sic)."

﻿Tom previously admitted it's "incredibly frustrating" not being able to perform on the show.

The rocker revealed he was devastated to miss the first live show of the series.

The father-of-three - who has Buzz, seven, Buddy, five, and Max, three, with his wife Giovanna Fletcher - admitted that the worst part of it all is having to quarantine away from his kids.

Tom told fans in a video on his Instagram Story: “Today is a tough day.

"It’s a 'Strictly' day.

"I’m going to be watching 'Strictly' tonight.

“I’ll be cheering everyone on.

"I desperately, desperately, wish I was there dancing.

"I know Amy will be doing the same and it will be incredibly frustrating.

“But what’s even more frustrating is not being able to see my kids."

The BBC said in a statement at the time: "While they will both miss Saturday's live show, 'Strictly Come Dancing' protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week."

And Amy admitted she is "so grateful" that the pair are able to resume their 'Strictly' journey, as she prepared to tune in and support their 'Strictly' rivals from the sofa.

She previously wrote on her Instagram page: "I can’t tell you how much I am missing today’s band call, hair and make up, dress run and the nerves of a live show!

"I can’t even begin to explain but so grateful to be able to return next week for movie week with the lovely @tomfletcher #mcflowden."