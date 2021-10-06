Luisa Mattioli has died aged 85.

The Italian actress, the third wife of the late Sir Roger Moore, and mother to their three grownup children - Geoffrey, 55, Deborah, 57, and 48-year-old Christian - had been "ill for some time" and passed away in Switzerland.

Her passing was confirmed by their son, Geoffrey, and another family member.

A statement read: "Luisa was ill for some time, so it has been a difficult period for all the family. Despite her acrimonious split from Sir Roger, they were reconciled before his death."

And their eldest son confirmed: "Sadly, I can confirm it is the case."

Luisa and the James Bond actor had been married for 24 years between 1969 and 1996.

They first met on the set of the 1962 Italian comedy 'Romulus and the Sabines'.

The iconic 007 star was still married to his second wife, Dorothy Squires, when they met and the singer was furious and smashed a guitar over his head and injured herself while smashing his window in with a brick.

Moore previously recalled: "She threw a brick through my window.

"She reached through the glass and grabbed my shirt and she cut her arms doing it."

And when the police turned up, the 'Octopussy' actor remembered: "They came and they said, 'Madam, you're bleeding', and she said, 'It's my heart that's bleeding.'"

Luisa and the 'Live and Let Die' star - who passed away in May 2017, aged 89, following a battle with cancer - divorced in 2002, and he left her for fourth wife socialite Kristina 'Kiki' Tholstrup.

Luisa studied at the Western Europe, the Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia, and landed her first role as a maid in the drama 'The Night of The Great Attack' in 1959.