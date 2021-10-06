Britney Spears has slammed her family over her conservatorship.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker appeared to take aim at her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, by sharing a picture of a woman "saving her divine feminine sister" from drowning, and her mother Lynn Spears, 66, for not being there for her or getting her the "hell outta there" with regards to her conservatorship.

Referring to the blood tests she was forced to take and tours she didn't want to do while her father was in control of her financial affairs and her daily life, Britney captioned the image on Instagram: "This picture is everything to me !!! It makes me want to cry ... she’s saving her divine feminine sister !!!! I suggest if you have a friend that’s been in a house that feels really small for four months … no car … no phone … no door for privacy and they have to work around 10 hours a day 7 days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off … I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there !!!!! (sic)"

The 39-year-old pop icon then thanked her attorney Matthew Rosengart for changing her life, after a judge in Los Angeles ruled that Jamie remaining in charge of his daughter's estate was "untenable" and he was ordered to turn over the documents relating to the conservatorship to John Zabel, a certified public accountant who has been appointed as a temporary conservator of the 'Lucky' singer's estate.

Pointing the finger at her family members, she added: "If you’re like my family who says things like “sorry, you’re in a conservatorship” … probably thinking you’re different so they can f*** with you !!!! Thankfully I found an amazing attorney Mathew Rosengart who has helped change my life!!!! (sic)"

Jodi Montgomery, who manages Britney's day-to-day wellbeing and medical decisions, will remain in her role for the time being.

The verdict is a significant victory for Britney, who has been under conservatorship for the past 13 years and who had previously called for her father and those involved in controlling her affairs to be put in jail.