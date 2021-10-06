Phoebe Dynevor has revealed she is "full of anxiety" after rising to fame in 'Bridgerton'.

The 26-year-old actress - who already had a taste of fame thanks to her 'Coronation Street' actress mother Sally Dynevor - has been launched into superstardom by the hugely popular Netflix period drama, and she admitted she has a "fear of failure".

She told Harper's Bazaar magazine: "I don't think anyone knows how to handle that. I worry about everything.

"I'm full of anxiety. I have a fear of failure, letting someone down, contradicting myself. You see what it is for your mental health to be in the public eye.

"I meditate, I have a therapist, I walk every day. There are things I do to ground myself, because it's quite hectic at the moment."

Phoebe explained while the "highs can be really high" and the "lows can be really low", she focuses on finding a "middle ground".

She added: "It's finding that middle ground and centering oneself.

"It's really important for me and my sanity to work on projects that I love and develop characters that I think are really interesting — that's the excitement for me."

The star - who appeared in the likes of 'Younger', 'Waterloo Road' and 'Snatch' before landing her breakout role as Daphne Bridgerton - admitted she didn't expect the show to be so successful, and the pandemic meant she didn't realise the extent until lockdown measures ended.

She explained: "We were all in lockdown, stuck at home and nothing changed. In the first season, people were saying to me, 'You know, this could be huge,' but you don't ever believe that, and you will never understand what it feels like until it happens to you.

"It's quite out-of-body and weird. It was only when we started being able to leave the house again and there were photographers outside — which was really scary — that I realised if I went out in my pyjamas, there might be someone taking pictures."