Taylor Swift thanked her fans as Simone Biles presented her with a Gracie Award.

The 'Look What You Made Me Do' hitmaker was honoured with the accolade for her documentary concert film 'Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Session', and she revealed how grateful she is for her fans as she accepted the prize from the Olympic gymnast.

She said: "Thank you for caring about all of this, thank you for being the reason we could all come together in this way."

The 31-year-old pop star accepted the award virtually and took to the Alliance For Women in Media’s Facebook page, to deliver the special message to her longtime supporters.

She added: "You made this album into what it is and you continue to blow me away all the time."

Renowned gymnast Simone Biles presented Taylor the award for her Disney+ film and had nothing but praise for the 'Love Story' singer.

Simone told of how when she was suffering with poor mental health during the Olympuc Games in Tokyo, Taylor made sure to offer her support.

She said: "During the 2021 Olympics she reached out, but she also dedicated something so special to me, that I’ll never forget. She’s always been so raw, open and honest, and that’s one of the many things I love about Taylor."

In response, Taylor replied: "I absolutely adore you, and that just really made my heart skip a beat."

During 'Disney+'s Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions', which premiered in November 2020, Taylor performed all 17 tracks from the album and was accompanied by co-producers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff.

Of the album, she said: "It's an album that allows you to feel your feelings and is a product of isolation. This could have been a time where I absolutely lost my mind and instead, I think this album was a real flotation device."