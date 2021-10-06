Jesse Williams, Zoe Chao, Steve Zahn, Tig Notaro and Wesley Kimmel have joined the cast of 'Your Place or Mine'.

The group will feature alongside Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher in the ensemble for Netflix's upcoming romantic comedy.

The director Aline Brosh McKenna said in a statement: "Our entire 'Your Place or Mine' team is thrilled to welcome these wonderful actors to the movie. They are supremely brilliant and talented and we can't wait to embark on this journey with them."

Reese and Ashton star in the film as Debbie and Peter, who are best friends but total opposites. She craves routine in Los Angeles with her son (Kimmel) while he thrives on change in New York.

When the pair swap houses and lives for a week, they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.

It is not yet clear how Williams, Chao, Zahn and Notaro will be accommodated into the picture's plot.

Reese had announced that filming on the project had begun at the weekend, as she posted some behind-the-scenes shots of the crew working in New York City on Instagram.

She captioned the post: "Heading back to my rom-com roots! Let's do this! #YourPlaceOrMine (sic)"

The director also posted a group shot from the set, with the caption: "Female Filmmakers."

McKenna is set to make her feature directorial debut on the project, which is being produced by Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan for Aggregate Films; Reese and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine as well as the filmmaker for her Lean Machine banner.