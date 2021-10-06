Jamie Lee Curtis is worried plastic surgery is "wiping out generations of beauty".

The 62-year-old star - who admitted her own experiences with cosmetic procedures resulted in a Vicodin addiction, which she has been clean from for 22 years - has criticised modern beauty standards and raised concerns over certain trends.

She told Fast Company: "I tried plastic surgery and it didn't work. It got me addicted to Vicodin. I'm 22 years sober now.

"The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty.

"Once you mess with your face, you can't get it back."

The 'Halloween Kills' star also weighed in on the impact of social media on mental health, noting she uses her own platforms to simply "sell things and amplify things" she cares about, describing everything else as "cancer".

She added: "It's like giving a chainsaw to a toddler.

"We just don't know the longitudinal effect, mentally, spiritually, and physically, on a generation of young people who are in agony because of social media, because of the comparisons to others.

"All of us who are old enough know that it's all a lie. It's a real danger to young people."

Jamie has previously opened up on the pressures felt by people growing old in Hollywood, as her parents - Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh - both went under the knife.

Earlier this year, she said: "I watched my parents get face lifts and neck lifts. I watched their work diminish, I watched their fame not diminish.

"And the contradiction of a lot of fame, but not a lot of work, is really hard to navigate for people. Very hard to be famous but not be doing the thing that made you famous.

"And that for the rest of your life, you're famous for something you did a long time ago, and you chase that attention."