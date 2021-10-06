Snoop Dogg thinks his friendship with Martha Stewart "shows the world that love is love".

The hip hop icon has opened up on the unlikely bond he shares with his former 'Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party' co-host, and how he thinks they can teach the whole world a valuable lesson to about unity and acceptance.

He told 'Extra': "Me and her together, it's always beautiful, we always enjoy each other's company. It just shows the world that love is love!

"If you get a chance to sit around somebody, talk to them, understand them, you can become friends with them no matter what colour they are, where they come from, how old they are, race, background, religion.

"And that's what we doing, we break all the stereotypes when we're together. We make the world feel like it's OK."

Although the pair's friendship started with them seeing a "great business opportunity", their relationship blossomed.

He added: "It's more personal now. I think in the beginning, it was business. I think we seen a great business opportunity, and shooting on set, we loved it each other.

"And then it was opportunities that came up. I would do a commercial and I'm like, 'Yeah, you wanna do one?' 'Yeah!' 'OK, let's do this!'

"And she would bring me opportunities, I would bring her opportunities. And then it became, 'I don't wanna do it unless Martha in', and then she would say, 'I don't wanna do it unless Snoop in!' "

The pair are set to reunite for a new Peacock series 'Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween', which will see them serve as judges for the programme.

He explained: "We did a little thing we got where we got some people that's baking. Me and Marth, we're the judges - we taste the food, we judge it, we say what they do."