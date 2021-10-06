Ex-Sony boss Shawn Layden says PlayStation content was first brought to the PC to expand their audience.

The former president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment America has explained that the best way to entice gamers over to the console was by going to their homes via their computers.

Speaking on YouTube's 'What’s Up PlayStation' he shared: "The idea of bringing Sony PlayStation content to the PC platform was something I’d been thinking about.

“The strategy as we were developing it when I was there was that we need to go out to where these new customers are, these new fans could be. We need to go to where they are because they’ve decided not to come to my house. So I’ve got to go to their house now, and what’s the best way to go to their house?”

In June, PlayStation Studios' Hermen Hulst confirmed that the gaming company will bring even more of their exclusive games to computer gamers as he can see an "appetite" for gamers with other consoles.

Speaking to the PlayStation Blog, he said: "We’re still early on in our planning for PC. And Horizon Zero Dawn has been very successful. I think it shows there’s an appetite from gamers outside the PlayStation ecosystem to experience the amazing portfolio of games that PlayStation fans have enjoyed for years.

"But we do value PC gamers, and we’ll continue to look at the right times to launch each game. Bend Studio just released the PC version of Days Gone on May 18. So that’s about two years after the PS4 release."

And Hulst has promised there is an "exciting lineup of great console games" coming.

Speaking about the possibility, he added: "That’s the goal - we want to reach new gamers who haven’t yet experienced the great stories, characters, and worlds that we’ve built.

"Releasing games on PC will not come ever at the expense of building an exciting lineup of great console games."