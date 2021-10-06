Brittany Murphy's husband "was a disturbed individual" who conned people, a new documentary has claimed.

The 'Clueless' actress tragically died in 2009 at the age of 32 after collapsing at home with a coroner's report stating that her passing was the result of untreated pneumonia, combined with anaemia and drug intoxication from prescription and over-the-counter medications, including painkillers and cold medicine.

A new documentary 'What Happened, Brittany Murphy?' - which airs on HBO Max on October 14 and has been produced by Blumhouse Television - explores Brittany's final weeks and her marriage to Simon Monjack, who died just five months later at the age of 40 in similar circumstances.

Director Cynthia Hill is scathing in her assessment of Monjack, telling PEOPLE magazine: "He was a disturbed individual who was used to conning people and Brittany was one of his last victims.

"There was a pattern of behaviour that became very obvious the more research that we did."

The film contains an interview with Monjack's former fiancée Elizabeth Ragsdale who alleges he lied to her about his identity and got her pregnant before leaving her stranded in New York after requesting she fly there so they could start their family together in the US city.

Speaking in the doc Ragsdale says: "When I got to my little studio in New York, I called him and he answered. I said, 'Simon, I've made it to ...' and before I could get that sentence out, he hung up on me. He left me pregnant and abandoned."

The film also features an interview with Brittany's former makeup artist Trista Jordan - who worked with her on the star's last film, 2009's 'Something Wicked' - who reveals that her physical and mental condition were both deteriorating rapidly.

Trista says: "Her eyes were so sunken, and she just seemed so sad. She wasn't herself. She was in so much pain. She had Bambi legs and couldn't stand up."

'What Happened, Brittany Murphy?' executive producer Buddy Day says the documentary's goal is to uncover the truth of the 'Sin City' actress' "bizarre" passing.

Day said: "Her death was was so bizarre and there are so many twists and turns."

Director Hill is adamant her film also aims to show Brittany's many wonderful qualities as well as explore the circumstances which led to her untimely passing.

Hill said: "Everyone was so consistent when they would describe her. She was so generous, caring and always thinking about everybody else and I think sometimes that gets forgotten because of all the mystery surrounding her death. She was loved by everyone."