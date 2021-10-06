Kerry Katona was "sad" to have been left off ex-bandmate Natasha Hamilton's wedding guest list.

The 41-year-old blonde was a founding member of Atomic Kitten and enjoyed pop stardom with Natasha, 39, and Liz McClarnon, 40, in the late 1990s, but left when she and then-husband Brian McFadden had their first child, Molly, now 19, to be replaced by Jenny Frost, 43.

Kerry re-joined in 2013 but was dropped from the girl group in November 2017 following a public row, but she insists she has only love for the pair and wishes she could have attended Natasha's nuptials.

Writing in her latest New! magazine column, she said: "She was at my last wedding, so it's quite sad that we're no longer in each other's lives. We spent so much time together and it's just a shame that suddenly stopped."

Natasha tied the knot with Charles Gay in a ceremony which took place on Lake Como in September 2021. Natasha was present when Kerry wed the late George Kay in 2014. He died of an accidental drugs overdose in 2019 .

Kerry is hoping for nothing but happiness for the newlyweds even though she was the only member of Atomic Kitten who did not attend.

The remaining members of the girl group posed for a photo on Liz’s big day, posting the snap to their Instagram page with the caption reading “Whole again… again", a reference to the group's hit of the same name.

Kerry added: "I'm a 41-year-old woman and I don't have time for any playground behaviour. I'm genuinely sending her nothing but happiness."

Kerry's exit occurred following a personal appearance she made in Manchester, when one person in reference to Natasha suggested she "lose the ginger", prompting Kerry to say: "I'm not being funny, Atomic Kitten - I always saw her as a toxic ****!"

Just hours later, she wrote on Instagram: "Gutted that I am no longer apart of Atomic Kitten!! Wish the girls all the love and happiness in the world!! Was very proud to be the founder member of AK! Had some amazing times with the kittens! And gutted not to be apart of that no more! I guess I'll keep to knock knock jokes from now on (sic)."

In the wake of the bust-up, Natasha she was responsible for Kerry leaving the group.