Pink has put her Malibu mansion back on the market - just three months after buying it.

The 'Just Like a Pill' singer purchased the luxurious pad - which once belonged to singer Barry Manilow - for $13.7m in June 2021 and is now asking for $15 million for the sprawling villa.

Website Dirt reports, "that was fast. Having dropped a whopping $13.7 million — $200,000 over the asking price! — on an oceanfront home along one of Malibu’s most sought-after streets just three months ago, Pink has caught an immediate case of Celebrity Real Estate Fickle and flipped the celeb-pedigreed pad back on the market with Lily Harfouche of Compass with an asking purse just a tiny sliver under $15 million."

It is not clear why the 42-year-old pop star - who is married to Carey Hart - is selling the beach house so quickly, but reports have suggested that it could be a move known as "flipping".

Flipping is term primarily used in America which involves purchasing a property with the intention of selling it on for profit almost immediately.

However, if that were true, with an asking price not too much higher than what she originally paid, the profit margin would be slim.

The New York Post reports that Pink does not seem to have carried out any renovations on the property.

The house has a history of being "flipped", with Barry Manilow selling it to professional hockey player for $5.45 million in 2012, gaining a profit of almost $2.5 million.