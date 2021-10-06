Coldplay has extended its deal with Warner Music Group.

The 'Viva La Vida' band have signed a new long-term record deal via an agreement with Parlophone and Atlantic Records ahead of the release of their latest studio album, 'Music of the Spheres', on October 15.

The group – comprised of Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion – have sold over 100 million albums across the world and have won seven Grammy awards since the release of their debut record, 'Parachutes', in 2000.

The British band currently has the top song in the United States, on both the Rolling Stone songs chart and the Billboard Hot 100, with the BTS collaboration 'My Universe'.

Max Lousada, CEO of Recorded Music for Warner Music Group, is a key architect of Coldplay's extension with Atlantic Records – who are co-headed by Craig Kallman and Julie Greenwald – and Parlophone UK, where Nick Burgess and Mark Mitchell serve as co-presidents.

The members of Coldplay said in a statement: "We are super happy to sign with Max, Tony, Mitch, Nick, Julie and everyone at Parlophone, Atlantic and Warner Music, and their worldwide teams.

"It's a privilege to work with such passionate, dedicated people and we are really grateful to have that be our band's home."

Lousada added to Variety: "Coldplay became the biggest band on the planet by constantly challenging themselves and reinventing their sound.

"They've always been great champions of their fellow artists, and their new collaboration with BTS is just the latest example of their boundary-crossing influence and inspiration.

"We're honoured that Chris, Guy, Will, and Jonny have chosen to renew their partnership with Warner as they continue to make music of amazing creativity and originality, while delighting their millions of fans across the globe."