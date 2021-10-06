Al Murray is going on tour.

The 53-year-old comedian will be taking his Pub Landlord alter ego on the road for a new run of gigs which he's calling 'Gig For Victory'.

Starting in Newcastle in February 2022, he'll play 70 dates in total, culminating with the final gig in Dublin, Ireland in November.

A preview for the new show reads: "As the dust settles and we emerge blinking into the dawn of a new year, the men and women of this great country will need answers.

"Answers that they know they need, answers to questions they never knew existed.

"And when that moment comes, who better to show the way, to provide those answers, than the people’s man of the people, the Pub Landlord?"

Last month Al was asked who he'd most like to interview while playing his Pub Landlord persona and said he'd most enjoy speaking to Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, primarily "to find out whether they have a sense of humour" which he supects "they don't".

Speaking to The Metro newspaper, he said: "I think Harry and Meghan would be the ideal people for the Pub Landlord to interview right now.

"It’d be good to find out whether they have a sense of humour because I suspect they don’t.

"I went to see The Windsors at the theatre and it’s so funny and rude.

"One of the things we talked about in the interval was picturing someone from Buckingham Palace being sent to watch it and having to report back!"

Tickets for 'Gig For Victory' go on general sale at 10am GMT on Friday (8.10.21).