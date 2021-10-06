Dave Grohl thinks about Kurt Cobain so much he still dreams about him.

The pair were in hugely succesful grunge band Nirvana together before frontman and songwriter Kurt tragically took his own life in 1994 at the age of just 27.

But despite Kurt's untimely passing being almost three decades ago, 'Foo Fighters' frontman Dave, who was the drummer in 'Nirvana', still regularly thinks about the man with who he "went through multiple lifetimes"with.

Speaking to People the 52-year-old musician said: "I think about him (Kurt) all the time.

"I just had a dream about him two nights ago.

"I only knew Kurt for about three and a half years, but in that time we went through multiple lifetimes.

"Kurt's songs touched the world."

And Dave's grateful that he's now able to listen to "a 'Nirvana' song" again- while his children are fans of the band too.

He added: "It used to be that years ago that I would hear a Nirvana song on the radio and turn the channel.

"I don't do that anymore.

"I'll go driving with my kids in the car and they'll put on Nirvana.

"We don't really sit around the house, talking about Nirvana all day long, but every once in a while, they'll ask me questions and I'll explain that life to them."

After Nirvana were previously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Dave is about to be bestowed with that honour again when the 'Foo Fighters' are inducted later this month.

And he says "it's a beautiful feeling".

He added: "None of these guys ever aspired to be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"So it's a beautiful feeling to know that we're going to share this experience together."