Kieran Culkin fears he'll never be able to deal with the death of his sister.

The 39-year-old actor is the younger brother of 'Home Alone' star Macaulay and they tragically lost sister Dakota in 2008 after she died in a car accident at the age of just 30.

Speaking to 'The Hollywood Reporter' Kieran said: “That’s the worst thing that’s ever happened, and there’s no sugarcoating that one. "I think everyone was just torn up inside.

"What has it been, 13 years now?

"Holy s***.

"That’s crazy.

"Jesus f****** Christ.”

Kieran is now a father of two, sharing daughter Kinsey and a son who is also called Kieran with wife Jazz Charlton, and he suggests things have actually got more difficult in recent years as he knows they'll never get to meet their aunt. .

He said: “I accepted at the time that this is going to be forever, and it’s never going to be fine.

"It’s always going to be devastating.

"I still weep about it out of nowhere.

“Something funny she did will pop in the head and make me laugh, and then I’m weeping.

"Sometimes it’s knowing that she’s not going to meet my kids and they don’t get to have her, and it’s hard to describe what she was like.”

And he went on to talk about Dakota's sense of humour, insisting that the girl they nicknamed "Cody" was the funniest in their family.

He said: “Cody was funny, man.

“She was the funniest person in the family for sure and had a really dark sense of humor.”