Dave Bautista would like to turn the clock back and stop himself getting his first tattoo on his backside.

The 52-year-old former wrestler has spoken about his regret at getting a "cement-looking heart" accompanied by the words "heart of stone" on his derriere in the 1980s.

Appearing as a guest on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' the ex WWE star, who now works as an actor, spoke about his awful inking.

Asked by the host if he had any regrets, Dave said: "Yeah.

"My first tattoo.

"It was when I was really young and I didn't want anybody to see it - I especially didn't want my dad to see it, I didn't want to get in trouble for getting a tattoo, I was pretty young - it was on my a***."

"I got it from this old redneck in Arlington, Virginia.

"I told him where I wanted it.

"He shaved my b*** and then he's sitting in a little rolling chair and he rolls up to my face and he goes, 'Man, are you sure you want this on you a***?'

"I said, 'Yeah.'

"So, he put it there.

"A week or two after that, I regretted it.

"I lived with it for years and I got ragged on so much throughout wrestling.

"In the shower, it was like, 'What's that on your a***?'"

And having finally decided to cover up the said tattoo 14 years ago, he still gets grief over it.

He added: "I finally got it covered up I think around 2007... I'm still living it down, man."