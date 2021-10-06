Wolf Van Halen has paid a touching tribute to late father Eddie a year after his death.

The Van Halen songwriter and gutarist passed away on October 6 2020- at the age of 65- following a long battle with lung cancer.

And his 30-year-old fellow musician son Wolf has penned a letter to his father saying he misses him "so much it hurts".

Writing on Twitter, he said: "One year.

"You fought so hard for so long but you were still taken away.

"It's just so unfair."

"I'm not OK.

"I don't think I'll ever be OK.

"There's so much I wish I could show you.

"So many things I wish I could share with you.

"I wish I could laugh with you again.

"I wish I could hug you again.

"I miss you so much it hurts."

"I'm trying to do my best here without you, but it's really f****** hard.

"I hope you're still proud.

"I love you with all of my heart, Pop.

"Watch over me."

It was recetly revealed that Eddie's former bandmate David Lee Roth is retiring.

The former Van Halen frontman has announced he will hang up his microphone following five solo concerts in Las Vegas, kicking off on New Year's Eve (31.12.21) and concluding on January 8, 2022.

On his final farewell with the short residency at the world-famous House of Blues, Dave told the Las Vegas Review-Journal: “I am throwing in the shoes.

" I’m retiring.

“This is the first, and only, official announcement.

"You’ve got the news.

"Share it with the world.

“I’m not going to explain the statement.

"The explanation is in a safe.

"These are my last five shows.”

The 66-year-old rocker appeared to suggest that the death of Eddie Van Halen had made him realise just how short life is.

He said: “I am encouraged and compelled to really come to grips with how short time is, and my time is probably even shorter."

The rock legend was a member of the classic lineup of the 'Jump' hitmakers, along with bassist Michael Anthony, 67, drummer Alex Van Halen, 68, as well as Eddie.