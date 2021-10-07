Kaitlynn Carter has become a mother for the first time.

The ‘Hills: New Beginnings’ star and her boyfriend Kristopher Brock welcomed a baby boy named Rowan Carter Brock into the world last month.

The newborn weighed a healthy 8 lbs 4 oz and arrived in the early hours of September 30.

Alongside a snap of the new mom breastfeeding the tot, Kaitlynn announced on Instagram: “Our chunky little guy, Rowan Carter Brock, was born 9/30/21 at 2:53am, 8 lbs 4 oz. everyone is happy and healthy and so in love. (sic)"

The 33-year-old reality star had recently said she and Kristopher definitely planned to have a baby together just over a year into their relationship.

She explained: “He’s got a six-year-old son already, so he’s been father for several years. For me, when I began dating again, I knew … it was really important to me to find somebody that had the same goals and wanted the same things in life that I did. We got to the conversation about having kids and where we stood about all of that really quickly.

“[We] were definitely on the same page [and decided to] go for it. We got really lucky.”

Kaitlynn revealed her pregnancy in June when she shared a silhouette that depicted her and Kristopher holding hands, while her baby bump was on full display.

Kaitlynn’s baby news came just over a year after she began dating Kristopher following her split from Miley Cyrus, whom she romanced just after her breakup from ex-husband Brody Jenner.

Kaitlynn has kept her new relationship relatively out of the spotlight but did offer some insight into her love life back in December.

She said at the time: "I have a boyfriend and we've been dating since May and everything is going really well. A lot of friends will ask me, 'How is everything going?' and all I can ever say is, 'It's going really well,' because it's like the most seamless, chill relationship."

And Kaitlynn said she’s keen to keep her romance private after her high-profile relationships with Miley and Brody.

She added: "I don't want to have a relationship that is in the tabloids. I don't want to do overly public things.

However, she insisted she isn’t hiding her relationship and added: “I would not appreciate that if I was dating somebody and they were hiding me."