Diplo has insisted a woman accusing him of sexual misconduct was an "obsessed fan" who has "harassed and threatened" him over a three-year period.

The 42-year-old DJ - whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz - could reportedly face criminal charges over claims he recorded sexually explicit videos of the woman without her permission, distributing at least one without her consent and knowingly infecting her with chlamydia but he has now hit back at the allegations and insisted the unnamed female is just out for revenge after he snubbed her advances.

Diplo - who has also been accused of rape by the woman - wrote on Instagram: “I will keep this story easy to read because I know the internet has a short attention span, and it was my goal to never address a stalker. I will refer to her as ‘SA’ (and you can find anything easily online) she was an obsessed fan of mine, and after I relinquished all contact with her, it appears that her only purpose in life has been to disrupt my work, my business, harass me and my close friends and attack me and threaten my family. to be clear, SA was not a minor when I had conversations or sexual intercourse with her. Her own text messages admit this.

“I had a night of consensual sex with her. Basically, SA reached out to me and I declined a few times but at one time decided to meet her. After that experience, we had exchanged texts for a few months, there was small talk, sexual flirting, she would send me pics and videos..eventually it got too much to handle and, I stopped contact with her when I realized she had started to become obsessed with me, it began a nightmare of almost three years of her harassing and threatening me my family and my friends.

“SA would offer her friends and other people to have sexual experiences with, and that’s when I began to get suspicious that she was engaging in criminal activity, and was possibly a call girl.(sic)"

Diplo alleged the woman bombarded him with calls "day and night" on different phone numbers and regularly showed up at his house but he still tried to help her.

He continued: "I don’t think she could physically harm me but I was afraid she was going to harm herself. We always took the high road when dealing with her. We tried to deal with her in court and help her find help. Our detective had found out she had a previous restraining ordered against her in Florida (more on this later) after we rounded up many of her fake accounts.

“She denied having any fake accounts and said her friends were out to get her and pretending to be her…?? nothing was making sense and I really was getting worried she could be this delusional.”

The 'One By One' hitmaker claims the woman's behaviour escalated when Jevon King was expecting their son Pace, having previously forced his former partner Kathryn Lockhart - with whom he has Lockett and Lazer - to step back from social media because of unwanted attention.

He continued: “When I was expecting my third son, it really threw her over the edge, she became obsessed with my son’s mother just as much as she was with me, calling and berating her and sending extremely racist comments to her and sharing my text messages from years ago. The mother of my first two children had already deactivated her Instagram account because she couldn’t take all the hate mail coming from what we believe to be SA’s fake accounts (and again this is her blaming people for making these fake accounts to attack my family members).”

Diplo ended his lengthy statement by expressing his frustration the fact the woman's previous claims have been "dropped or abandoned" without much attention.

He added: "The people in my life know me for who I really am. I will continue to do everything I can to end this in the most respectful way but I will not give in to lies and harassment.”

According to Buzzfeed, the Los Angeles city attorney’s office is considering criminal charges of invasion of privacy and intentionally giving someone a sexually transmitted infection after a complaint was made in October 2020, but a spokesperson played down the report.

The representative said: “We are reviewing the referral and have no further comment at this time."

In July, the woman dropped a civil complaint against the producer.