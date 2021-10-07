Nicole Appleton has got married.

The former All Saints singer - who was previously wed to Liam Gallagher - revealed she and Stephen Haines tied the knot at luxury hotel Cliveden House in Berkshire, England, though she didn't share any details about their big day.

Nicole shared two photos on Instagram, which were captioned with ring and heart emojis and the words: "I do..."

In the first picture, the couple smiled for the camera with the venue visible in the background, while in the second, Nicole's stunning fitted dress, which had a tulle train attached at the waist, could be seen in full as the pair walked hand-in-hand down the aisle.

The 'Never Ever' singer thanked designer Alida Herbst for her dress, as well as praising her hair and make-up team.

She wrote: Thank you to my fabulous A team @celena_hancock @patrickwilson #hair #makeup I love you both [heart emoji] @alida.herbst for making me my beautiful dress I LOVE IT!! You all made me feel truly amazing!

"And @charliedailey for the gorgeous pictures (sic)"

The couple's big day came 18 months after they revealed they had welcomed daughter Skipper Hudson into the world, having kept Nicole's pregnancy under wraps throughout.

The 46-year-old star revealed her happy news via her Instagram account along with an adorable photo of the proud parents looking on adorably at their child.

She wrote: " After hiding my pregnancy for the last 9 months ... which was SOOOOO difficult & keeping her a secret from all my friends ... I can finally announce our incredible news!! Our little girl 'Skipper Hudson Haines' has arrived Stephen & Gene are besotted!!! I'm SOOO HAPPY!! (sic)"

Nicole already has 19-year-old son Gene with her ex-husband, former Oasis singer Liam.

Nicole and Liam, 47, divorced in April 2014 after splitting in 2013 after she discovered he had fathered a child with American journalist Liza Ghorbani.

Just as Nicole has moved on, the 'Once' singer is engaged to his partner Debbie Gwyther.