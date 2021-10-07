EA Sports is considering renaming its 'FIFA' football franchise.

The studio - which released 'FIFA 22' last month as the latest instalment in the long-running video game series - noted the important of "authenticity", particularly when it comes to licensing agreements around the world to create the best experience.

In a blog post, Cam Weber - EA Sports Group General Manager - wrote: "The breadth of our partnerships and our ecosystem of licensed content will enable us to continue to bring unrivalled authenticity in our EA SPORTS football games, now and for many years to come.

"As we look ahead, we’re also exploring the idea of renaming our global EA SPORTS football games.

"This means we’re reviewing our naming rights agreement with FIFA, which is separate from all our other official partnerships and licenses across the football world."

The studio said their focus is on "listening to our players" when it comes to developing the game and sipporting "every level of the sport including grassroots".

Weber added: "The future of football is very big and very bright. Our priority is to ensure we have every opportunity to continue delivering the world’s greatest interactive football experiences.

"Thank you again for your support and feedback on this year’s game. We look forward to creating the future of football with you."