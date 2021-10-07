Ariana Grande has secured a five-year restraining order over a man she feared would "murder" her or her loved ones.

A man named Aharon Brown was arrested on 9 September after trespassing at her property, allegedly brandishing a large hunting knife, which he is said to have threatened to use on the '7 Rings' singer's security team when they confronted him and a judge has now ruled he must stay away from the 28-year-old pop star until 5 October 2026.

According to Rolling Stone, one of Ariana's security guards testified in front of Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Reginald L. Neal about his confrontations with Brown, leading him to grant the order.

The 'Thank U, Next' singer had shared her own written statement with the court last month, in which she told how the man "terrified" her with his obsessive behaviour, and explained he'd started appearing outside her and husband Dalton Gomez's house in February before increasing his visits in August and September to the point where he was at the property “nearly every day and sometimes multiple times a day.”

She added in her statement: “The fact that Mr. Brown has been regularly coming to my home for over six months terrifies me.

"Based on his threats, I am fearful for my safety and for the safety of my family. I fear that absent a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family.”

A law enforcement officer also filed a declaration stating he felt the restraining order was essential because he feared the alleged stalker would be released from jail.

The 28-year-old star was at home when Brown turned up to the property with the knife.

He is said to have screamed at her security: "I'll f**king kill you and her."

Police were called and the man fled on foot, ignoring multiple orders to stop before eventually being taken into custody.

Brown is still in custody and has been charged with two felony counts of making criminal threats, for which he will appear in court on Thursday (07.10.21).